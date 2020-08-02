PNPAAAI MIMAROPA Chapter inducts new set of officers

PRO MIMAROPA Regional Director Police Brigadier General Nicerio Obaob, member of PNPA Tagapagtaguyod Class of 1988 inducted the newly elected set of officers. The ceremony was attended by Lakans (PNPA Alumni) from different areas in the MIMAROPA region.

The Philippine National Police Academy Alumni Association Incorporated (PNPAAAI) MIMAROPA Chapter inducted its new set of officers on July 30, 2020, at the Police Regional Office MIMAROPA.

PRO MIMAROPA Regional Director Police Brigadier General Nicerio Obaob, member of PNPA Tagapagtaguyod Class of 1988 inducted the newly elected set of officers. The ceremony was attended by Lakans (PNPA Alumni) from different areas in the MIMAROPA region.

The new set of elected officers are:

President: LAKAN CHRISTOPHER R DELA CRUZ (PATNUBAY CL-1995)

Vice-President: LAKAN RONNIE S BACUEL (TANGLAW-LAHI CL-1999)

Secretary: LAKAN KATELYNE MAY D AWINGAN (MABIKAS CL-2010)

Treasurer: LAKAN EUNICE S DE GUZMAN (BAGSAY-LAHI CL-2006)

Auditor: LAKAN JONATHAN P PAGUIO (TANGLAW-LAHI CL-1999)

Public Information Officer: LAKAN KALVIN JOMARI S GOLITOD (MASIDLAK CL-2017)

Obaob was the guest of honor during the ceremony. He is the 7th Lakan General to hold office as regional director and the first in MIMAROPA.

In his speech, chapter president Christopher dela Cruz said he will soon organize a workshop to provide support to the new set of officers.

“Most of you have been here for a while, kaya mas madali na natin (malaman) kung ano ba yung pending na mga projects ng mga previous set of officers na pwede nating isustain. Napakaraming bagay na pwede nating gawin inorder to promote the interest of the PNPAAAI MIMAROPA Chapter,” dela Cruz said.

