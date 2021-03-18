PNP reports smooth, peaceful plebiscite

The conduct of the plebiscite on March 13 for the ratification of the proposed creation of three new Palawan provinces went smoothly and was generally peaceful, law enforcement agencies in Palawan said.

According to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), no untoward incident was recorded that could be linked to the conduct of the plebiscite.

The PPPO deployed an estimated 1,500 personnel which included an augmentation from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and 2nd Special Operations Unit Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG).

“Ang PNP ay nakabantay sa lahat ng munisipyo at polling places. So far, we have not recorded any untoward incident at masasabi natin na generally peaceful ang nangyaring plebisito,” PPPO said in a statement Thursday.

Previously, 3rd Marine Brigade and Joint Task Force Peacock (JTFP) commander Col. Jimmy Larida also said they have deployed more than 400 personnel from the Philippine Marines as augmentation to the PNP in the peaceful and orderly conduct of the plebiscite.

He also said they formed a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) that will respond in case of any untoward incident, adding that so far, no disruption, particularly from the leftist group, were recorded.

“The situation is very good, walang dapat ikabahala. Wala namang threat na kinailangan na mag-deploy ng Quick Reaction Forces. Mayroon din tayong mga nakaabang na QRT dito. [Wala naman tayong narecieve na report on] disruption of electoral process from the leftist group,” Larida said.

“May mga island towns na walang marines kaya PNP na ang humawak doon. [In general] There is no any ontoward incident. All is well, generally peaceful,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Election (COMELEC) Provincial Plebiscite Board of Canvassers (PPBOC) closed the canvassing of results, declaring “No” as the winner as Palaweños rejected the proposal.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts