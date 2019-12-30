PNP releases firecracker use guidelines

In a statement, the PNP stated that violators face a possible imprisonment for six months up to one year and fine amounting P30,000.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) has issued a list of prohibited and regulated firecrackers to guide the public on its use during the New year’s celebration.

The following are prohibited firecrackers:

—Watusi

– Picolo

– Super lolo

– Atomic Triangle

– Large Judas Belt

– Large Bawang

– Pillbox

– Boga

– Goodbye Philippines

– Bin Laden

– Mother Rocket

– Lolo Thunder

– Coke-in-can

– Atomic Bomb

– Five Star

– Pla-pla

– Giant Whistle Bomb

– Kabasi

The firecrackers that could be used by the public, but only in designated firecracker zones are:

– Baby Rocket

– Bawang

– El Diablo

– Judas Belt

– Paper Caps

– Pulling of Stringers

– Small Triangulo

Firecrackers that could be used outside the firecracker zones:

– Butterfly

– Fountain

– Jumbo, regular and special Luces

– Mabuhay

– Roman Candles

– Sparklers

– Trompillo

– Whistle Device

In a statement, the PNP stated that violators face possible imprisonment for six months up to one year and fine amounting P30,000 if they violate Republic Act 7183.

“Nawa ay salubungin po natin ang Bagong Taon nang mapayapa na buo ang mga daliri ng ating kamay at mailayo sa ano mang uri ng aksidente gamit ang ano mang uri ng paputok,” the PNP added in a statement.

