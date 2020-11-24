PNP regional director Muñoz urges public to support peace and order in Palawan

P/BGen. Pascual G. Muñoz, Jr., regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA, issued this call Monday morning during his first command visit to the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has called for citizen’s cooperation in their drive to improve the peace and order situation in the province by being watchful and vigilant on all crimes.

Muñoz said public support is “important” in stopping the armed conflict, and crime perpetration, particularly in southern Palawan, to let residents live in peace.

“Let us support peace and order in the countryside. Let us end the local armed conflict in our province because it will help in assuring peace and security,” he said.

He particularly reiterated the need for support from residents in southern Palawan following the spate of shooting incidents which resulted in the killing Barangay Poblacion, Narra chairman Roderick Aperocho, lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit, and Engr. Gregorio Baluyut of Rizal.

As new regional director, Muñoz said his leadership’s goal is for residents of MIMAROPA to be secured in the cities and provinces where they live.

Among their campaigns in preserving peace, he said, is to maintain their war against illegal drugs, terrorism, illegal gambling, and corruption.

“We have to take the direction of PNP and also taking the direction of the president in our campaign against illegal drugs, terrorism, illegal gambling, and corruption. There are illegal drugs we have to hit, not only the users, not only the small-time pushers but also to hit the high-value targets kasi kailangan mabawasan natin ang mga suppliers ng drugs,” he said.