The Philippine National Police (PNP) has cautioned netizens to exercise vigilance in their online activities, noting an increase in cybercrime cases during the first quarter of this year.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) data showed 4,469 cases reported from January to March 2024. This marks a significant uptick of 21.84 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, which recorded 3,668 incidents.

ACG chief Major General Sidney Hernia highlighted that online selling scams ranked the highest among cybercrimes, with 990 reported cases. This was followed by 319 cases of investment scams and 309 cases of debit/credit card fraud, among others.

Hernia pointed out that the rise in cybercrime incidents can be attributed to various factors, including increased online activity, the adoption of sophisticated tactics by cybercriminals, and lack of awareness among netizens.

“The increasing reliance on online platforms for shopping, financial transactions, and investment opportunities has created a larger pool of potential targets for cybercriminals,” Hernia stated.

He emphasized the importance of individuals educating themselves about cybercrimes and staying informed by actively consuming news coverage on the subject. Recognizing the red flags in online transactions is crucial for safeguarding against potential scams and frauds, he added.

The ACG chief also reassured the public that the PNP is committed to enhancing its capabilities in combating cybercrimes. This includes conducting comprehensive training, seminars, and lectures for personnel assigned to cybercrime desks to sharpen their skills and deepen their expertise in ensuring a safer online environment.