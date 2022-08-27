- Advertisement by Google -

Some 30 members of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Mobile Force Unit participated in a Rifle Marksmanship Training (RMT) at the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division (RLDDD) Camp Job A. Mayo in Sofronio Española on Thursday, August 25,

The PNP said that the training aims to enhance and maintain this specific skill and capability of its officers in accordance with their mandate.

“This activity aims to develop and sustain the skills of all PNP personnel in rifle marksmanship,” said P/Cpl. Ace Rigor Abian, 1st PPMFC community relations officer.

Police officers from the 401st Regional Mobile Force Battalion, the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC) took part in the training.

