The Philippine National Police Regional Office in Mimaropa (PRO4B) has reported a 6.54% decrease in crime incidence in the region.

In a report, PRO4B recorded 4,111 crimes committed in the region from January to October this year, 6.54% less than the 4,380 cases recorded during the same period in 2021.

Arrest of wanted individuals also increased by 36.31%, according to the report. From October 24-30, the police in the region arrested 43 wanted personalities. 6 of which are considered ‘most wanted’ individuals.

This adds up to the total of 458 most wanted personalities arrested from January to October this year, which is 36.31% higher than the 336 most wanted personalities in 2021.

PRO4B attributes these accomplishments to the “Malasakit + Kaayusan + Kapayapaan = Kaunlaran” (MKK=K) framework of the police office and the continuous partnership of the community.

