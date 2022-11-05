Regional police director Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia during the flag lowering ceremony held Friday, November 4 at PRO4B Headquarters, Camp BGen Efigenio C Navarro, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

The Philippine National Police Regional Office in Mimaropa (PRO4B) has reported a 6.54% decrease in crime incidence in the region.

In a report, PRO4B recorded 4,111 crimes committed in the region from January to October this year, 6.54% less than the 4,380 cases recorded during the same period in 2021.

Arrest of wanted individuals also increased by 36.31%, according to the report. From October 24-30, the police in the region arrested 43 wanted personalities. 6 of which are considered ‘most wanted’ individuals.

This adds up to the total of 458 most wanted personalities arrested from January to October this year, which is 36.31% higher than the 336 most wanted personalities in 2021.

PRO4B attributes these accomplishments to the “Malasakit + Kaayusan + Kapayapaan = Kaunlaran” (MKK=K) framework of the police office and the continuous partnership of the community.

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta

covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

See author's posts

    Previous articleCity DepEd alarmed by dengue cases among schoolchildren
    Next articleLawmaker wants November declared as ‘Buy Pinoy Month’ to boost MSMEs
    Arphil Ballarta
    covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR