The Police Regional Office MIMAROPA (PRO4B) has recorded a 11.35% decline in crime volume during the first eight months of 2022.

A report released by the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division noted a total of 3,219 incidents recorded from January 1–August 31, 2022, as compared to 3,631 in the same period last year.

For the eight focus crimes of murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, theft, robbery, carnapping, and motornapping, a difference of 67, or equivalent to an 11.77 % decline in the total crime volume, was recorded, with 569 cases from the same period last year to 514 cases this year.

Among the crimes that showed a remarkable decrease were carnapping with 100%, rape with 27.87%, homicide with 10%, and physical injuries with 9.19%.

According to PRO4B chief P/Brig. Gen. Sydney Hernia, the crime drop is a result of the strong partnership between our police and community against criminality.

“This only manifests that public support is an indispensable component in the success of community policing,” Hernia said.

“Under our Chief, PNP’s Malasakit, Kaayusan at Kapayapaan tungo sa Kaunlaran (MKK=K) peace and security framework reinforced by the KASIMBAYANAN program, I have directed all PNP units in the region to build stronger ties with the community, including religious sector, NGOs, and other stakeholders to win the war against all forms of criminality,” he added.

