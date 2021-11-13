Maritime law enforcement authorities rescued six people, one of whom was a woman, from their distressed motorized banca on Apulit Island in Taytay town on Friday, November 12.

A report released by the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) under the command of P/Lt. Col. Ricardo Dalmacia identified them as Roque Gadiano, 33; Junie Parangue, 31; Casian Jerwin Pajada, 24; Gerald Caniosa, 36; Jericho Parangue, 39, boat Captain; and Mylene Dano, 39, all residents of Sitio Tondo, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay in northern Palawan.

They were rescued around 3:55 a.m. when barangay councilor Freshan Venturillo requested assistance from the Taytay Special Boat Unit (SBU) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in saving them after their motorized banca had engine trouble about eight nautical miles from Apulit Island.

They claimed they were on their way to Apulit to fish when their motor stopped working abruptly at daybreak. They attempted to repair the engine but it would not start again, so they turned for assistance from Venturillo.

- Advertisement -

The 2nd SOU-MG said at 6:30 a.m. of the same day, the rescue team successfully towed the motor banca with the fishermen and the woman aboard to the mainland of Taytay.