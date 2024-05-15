The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) has been actively conducting operations on roads within the city and province, one after another.

Since the implementation of Presidential Decree 96 in January this year, a total of 212 pieces of LED lamps, blinkers, and sirens have been confiscated and surrendered to their office. Additionally, 40 traffic violation receipts (TVRs) have been issued.

In various traffic violations, 870 motorists have been issued TVRs, including 164 cases of improper helmet use such as nut shell or coconut shell helmets.

According to Police Captain Wilson Nagales, many still do not comply with traffic laws.

“Marami pa rin ang walang lisensya, lalo na sa mga munispyo, samantalang sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa, iilan na lang ang ayaw sumunod sa batas trapiko,” Nagales said.

They do not overlook any vehicles during inspection, including four-wheelers.

“If they don’t have a license, we issue a temporary operator’s permits (TOP) or TVR, and their vehicles are temporarily impounded at our office,” Nagales added.