PNP aims for zero crime and holiday-related incidents

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) and the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) have mounted a campaign to achieve a “zero crime” and “zero casualties” result during the Christmas and New Year holiday celebrations.

Police Col. Marion Balonglong, PPCPO director, said Monday they have placed all their personnel on”full-alert” status starting December 15 and are undertaking various security measures pursuant to a national directive.

“Aside from the usual na ginagawa namin during the full-alert status, na ini-enhance namin ‘yong mga security measures namin, may goal kasi kami na mag-ze-zero crime kami or zero victim sa indiscriminate firing. ‘Yon po ang binabantayan namin,” he said.

Balonglong said the public can help achieve this by cooperating with the police

“Hinihikayat natin ang ating mga kababayan na tulong-tulong tayo for the safe celebration of Christmas and New Year in the city, para maging zero crime tayo,” he said.

PPO spokesperson P/Capt. Ric Ramos said their personnel and staff have already been deployed to provide additional security during the holidays.

“Full-alert status tayo. Kapag ganito, lahat ng personnel ay walang break at on the grounds tayo. Nag-co-conduct kami ng intensification ng aming police operations,” he said.

He said that they are intensifying all their police operations, from the application of search warrants and warrants of arrest, checkpoints, dialogues with the community, and consistent roving and monitoring around each town.

He also added that they have established police assistance desks in specific areas where people converge, like churches and terminals.

Meanwhile, The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reminded the public Monday to practice fire safety measures and to stay away from firecrackers this holiday season.

Fire Officer 3 Rud Mark Anticano, spokesperson and chief investigation and intelligence section of the city BFP, said they have been on a red alert status since December 1 and are engaged in an information campaign to promote safety and to prevent serious injuries due to firecrackers.

“Simula December 1 red alert status na tayo. Ngayon ang activity namin is nag-co-conduct kami ng fire prevention campaign sa pamamagitan ng public address, distribution ng leaflets o konting paalala para maiwasan ang sunog sa kapaskuhan at bagong taon. Nag-iikot na rin tayo sa mga matataong lugar kagaya ng palengke, terminal at malls. Nag iinspeksyon na rin kami from time to time sa mga tindahan ng paputok kasama namin ang PNP,” he said.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.