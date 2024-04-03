Representatives and cadets from the Philippine Military Academy’s Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 paid a formal visit to Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates on April 2.

The visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between the academy and the local government in supporting youth development and military career opportunities in the province.

Provincial Information Office (PIO) Chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said that during the meeting, Governor Socrates expressed his appreciation for the academy’s efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with them to empower Palawan’s youth and promote national service.

He said the visit was important in fostering partnership between the academy and the provincial government.

“Their visit is part of a broader initiative to promote the academy, aiming to inspire and recruit potential cadets eager to serve their country,” Cojamco said.

Led by Commander John Paul Rañola, the delegation expressed their gratitude for the continuous support from Governor Socrates, noting that the partnership is essential in their mission to promote the academy and encourage young individuals to pursue a career in the military.

The governor’s office, in coordination with the Philippine Military Academy, plays a central role in reaching out to Palawan’s youth, providing them with the necessary information and guidance on how to pursue a career in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Cojamco added that the collaborative effort emphasizes the commitment of both parties to nurturing a new generation of leaders dedicated to serving their country.

Key provincial officials, including Peace and Order Program (POP) Director Atty. Lara Cacal, also attended the meeting, highlighting the collaborative effort between the provincial government and the military in fostering a secure and progressive future for Palawan and the country.