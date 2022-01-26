Customers who were seriously impacted by typhoon Odette are still being helped by PLDT and Smart. With the tropical cyclone leaving a path of destruction in its wake, PLDT and Smart are providing additional aid in the form of service discounts to affected customers.

Cathy Yap-Yang, first vice president and group head of the Corporate Communications of PLDT and Smart, said in a release Tuesday that the additional rebates they’re offering is their way of letting their customers know that they understand their situation and empathizes with them.

“We understand the tremendous amount of effort needed for recovery, especially in areas that bore the brunt of the typhoon. PLDT and Smart empathize with our customers and we are actively looking for solutions to help them rebuild their lives,” Yang said.

Yang assured subscribers in the hardest-hit areas, such as Puerto Princesa and Palawan, that repairs are underway to fully restore services disrupted by the storm. Their group is aware of the difficulties in rebounding from Odette’s onslaught.

To support typhoon victims in getting back on their feet, PLDT has rolled out additional rebates for qualified customers in badly hit areas. Those who are eligible for the program will be notified by the company. Smart has, likewise, implemented service rebates to severely impacted Smart and Sun postpaid customers. This will be automatically reflected on their statement of account in February.

In December, PLDT also implemented service rebates to customers in Odette-hit provinces after the destructive typhoon knocked down utility lines and communication facilities. The company also deferred disconnections due to non-payment for eligible customers. Smart, on the other hand, extended calamity load assistance to customers most severely impacted in the Visayas and Mindanao. It continues to provide free calls and charging stations to keep communities connected while restoration works are in full swing.

These programs underscore PLDT and Smart’s thrust to create a #SafeandSmart Philippines by championing initiatives that promote a culture of preparedness, provide an immediate response through network resilience, continuous availability of communication services, and relief assistance to communities affected by disasters, and aid in recovery.