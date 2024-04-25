PLDT Enterprise, in partnership with Smart Communications, held a 2-day workshop to help in the promotion and improvement of Puerto Princesa businesses with the utilization of their ready to use online platforms.

The enterprise conducted a roadshow workshop entitled “Further Together” held at Costa Palawan Resort, Puerto Princesa on April 25-26.

Raffy Davila, business head for Regional Luzon SMBiz PLDT Enterprise, said that various mainstream apps and non government organizations (NGO’s) have collaborated in this project.

Davila expressed that their aim was to bring tourism stakeholders to the event to tackle the specifics of the marketing and promotion of their businesses to strengthen Puerto Princesa’s tourism through technological advances from Smart and PLDT.

“There are a lot of advancements that they can definitely use for their business. That they can definitely take advantage of. These platforms are Messaging Suite, this is a text blast platform, especially for the hospitality industry, where it can make it easier for them to reach out to their customers. Second, our business partner, Tiktok. Tiktok has a shopping platform. We have been enabling, teaching, tutoring business owners how to use tiktok platforms to increase sales and reach out to their target markets better by creating compelling content,” Davila said.

“Every business needs connectivity. That’s the reason why we are here. We’re trying to reach out to these customers. The messaging platform and the Tiktok platform is a go-to strategy in fact, when they get to learn how to use it, and what it is, it opens up a lot of opportunities for them,” he added.

The second part of the workshop will bring opportunities particularly those in the tourism industry to match with certain brands.