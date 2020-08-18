PLDT completes repair of transmission facility in Palawan

“The repair of our transmission facility was completed on the morning of 15 August. It took some time to complete because of the rains in the area,” he said.

PLDT said over the weekend it had completed the repair of their transmission facility in the province that had led to the recent service interruptions.

Jose Rosete, Smart Telecommunications senior manager for external affairs said in a text message on Monday that the repair was completed on August 15 and it took some time due to the weather.

“The repair of our transmission facility was completed on the morning of 15 August. It took some time to complete because of the rains in the area,” he said.

On his text message on Friday, August 14, Rosete confirmed that there was a fiber cut in the telecommunication transmission facility serving the province of Palawan.

The confirmation followed the complaints of service disruption from the users in Palawan starting August 8.

Information gathered by Palawan News on August 8 indicated that the service disruption in the wifi signal was due to a fiber break in Roxas and Taytay.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.