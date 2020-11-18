Nov 19, 2020

PLDT cable break repairs in Palawan still ongoing

Nov 19, 2020 Shoogar Santos

PLDT said it expected connectivity to be restored around 6 p.m. on November 18, but as of this writing the city and the province remain cut off from the internet.

Telecommunications, internet, and digital service holdings company PLDT said repairs to the fiber cut that continue to affect its clients in Puerto Princesa and Palawan remain ongoing as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The cable break, according to PLDT, was caused by on-going road works, but it did not mention the area in the province where the breach occurred.

However, a local source by Palawan News said the fiber break is in Roxas caused by a backhoe doing road works.

“We will keep you informed as the updates come. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” it said.

 

