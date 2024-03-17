The remains of 1st District Palawan Representative Edgardo “Egay” Salvame are currently in Woodlands Memorial, Singapore, but a scheduled viewing for those wishing to pay their last respects will be held at Hall A Chapel of Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City from March 21 to 24.

His family stated in an update that they are currently arranging the viewing time and mass schedule, with announcements to be made promptly once finalized.

“Isinasapinal pa ng pamilya ang plano para sa pag-uwi ni Manong Egay dito sa ating bansa,” the family said.

“Magkakaroon din ng sabay sabay na misa at novena sa iba’t ibang simbahan sa ating distrito. Ang iba ay nagsimula na noon pang Marso 14, at magtutuloy-tuloy hanggang sa ika-24 nitong buwan. I-aanunsiyo rin namin dito ang mga detalye,” they added.

The family continues to request prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of Rep. Salvame, and for strength for them, his staff, and all who love him.