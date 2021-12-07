The Pinoy pop group SB19 was spotted in El Nido on Monday, with members of the group also posting on their official Instagram accounts that they flew into the town via private airline AirSWIFT.

Video and photos of the group suggested that they were visiting the town for a vacation. Members Stell, Josh, Ken, Justin, and Pablo were seen arriving at the Lio Airport and being escorted by hotel staff at the Lio Tourism Estate.

The five-part group is known for their hit single “Mapa.” They made their debut into the Philippine music scene in 2018 after being trained for two years under ShowBT Philippines.

Contributed video na kuha ng isang netizen noong dumating sa El Nido ang Pinoy pop group na SB19.

They are also the first Filipino act to enter Billboard’s top social artists of 2020, ranking in 6th alongside major international acts such as BTS, EXO, NCT 127, Ariana Grande, and Seventeen.

Recently, influencer couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy-Young also visited the town with their son, Scotty, during the re-launching of AirSWIFTS’s Cebu-El Nido route.