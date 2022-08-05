(Photo courtesy of AllKpop)
Pinoy fans are making sure to celebrate global Kpop sensation BTS Jungkook’s birthday with a bang.

On September 1, a dancing fountain show is set in the historic Luneta in celebration of the BTS member’s 25th birthday.

According to the twitter handle @GAPH090197, the fountain show will feature Jungkook’s hit single “Still with you,” which he personally wrote and produced.

Fans are also organizing an arts skills workshop for Manila’s street children on August 29 at Paco Park, still in line with the celebration.

Fans all over the world are expected to organize events in their respective places in celebration of what they call “Jungkook Day”.

