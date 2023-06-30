Pink Peaches Salon has made a strategic move to expand and bring its services closer to clients from Barangay San Manuel to the poblacion area with the opening of its newest branch on San Miguel runway.

The expansion, according to owner Jessalyn Balobo, aims to provide convenient pampering experiences without the hassle of long travel.

Jessalyn said that the addition of services at their new San Miguel location will now allow locals to access a wide range of salon and aesthetic services at a highly accessible spot.

The salon’s first establishment in Brgy. San Manuel was launched in 2021, driven by the expertise and passion of its founding team.

This recent expansion, which took place in May, is a testament to Pink Peaches Salon’s commitment to offer affordable luxury and indulgence to the local community. The salon aims to cater to the needs of numerous locals, ensuring that they can enjoy high-quality treatments and services without breaking the bank.

“Our salon’s target market is people who seek to pamper themselves without having to break the bank. By offering competitive pricing, we make sure that you get the best value out of your money,” she said.

Aside from providing high-quality hair and nail services, Pink Peaches Salon goes beyond the basics by offering a range of additional treatments such as facials, slimming, and whitening. The salon’s commitment extends beyond service provision to include sharing knowledge and expertise, as their team provides customers with expert and honest advice to assist them in making informed decisions about their beauty and wellness needs.

Manager John Rick Lago ensures that the salon regularly offers promotions and special offers on various occasions, enabling customers to indulge in pampering experiences while staying within their budget.

This dedication to affordability ensures that Pink Peaches Salon remains accessible to a wide range of clients, prioritizing their satisfaction and enjoyment of the salon’s services.

“Dapat maayos ang pagkagawa, magustuhan ni client. Committed talaga kami sa satisfaction. Papasok ka rito na welcome ka,” he said.

The two branches have a capacity for seven people, providing ample space for each customer. It is highly encouraged to make an appointment through their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054370997145&mibextid=ZbWKwL,

to secure a slot at a preferred time.

Pink Peaches Salon operates from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, with the possibility of extending hours based on customer traffic.

For inquiries and appointment, customers may also connect at +63 999 174 3354 and 09079868867.