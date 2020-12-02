Physical classes may be allowed in COVID-free, low risk areas

In a television interview, Duque said reassessment of places with zero Covid-19 infections may be done in line with the holding of face-to-face classes but the practice of minimum health standards must be prioritized by the respective schools in these areas.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Tuesday that face-to-face classes may be considered in areas where there is a low number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases or with minimal risk.

In a television interview, Duque said reassessment of places with zero Covid-19 infections may be done in line with the holding of face-to-face classes but the practice of minimum health standards must be prioritized by the respective schools in these areas.

“Kung ang lugar naman ay Covid-free for I think, two weeks or four weeks, walang risk halos, mababa ang risk, baka doon pwedeng pagbigyan. Basta (If the area is Covid-free for I think, two weeks or four weeks, almost no risk, the risk is low, face-to-face classes could be allowed. As long as) very low risk or minimal risk, I think that could be considered whether face-to-face classes will be allowed,” he said.

Earlier, some senators have already called for the resumption of limited and localized face-to-face classes in low-risk areas in the country.

Last week, Education Secretary Leonor Briones emphasized that there will be no face-to-face classes this year and resumption of such would be “limited to areas which are absolutely safe based on conditions set by the Department of Health and the Department of Education (DepEd).”

Briones added that face-to-face classes would not start, all at the same time, even if President Rodrigo Duterte allows it.

Learners nationwide study through the different distance learning modalities that the DepEd has set up – modular, online, television, and radio-based instruction learning. (PNA)