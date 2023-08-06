President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared every 08 to 14 August as the Philippine Space Week to promote space awareness, highlight the contribution of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science, and espouse the value, benefits, and impacts of space science and technology applications (SSTA) on the lives of Filipinos.

Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) Director General Joel Joseph S. Marciano, Jr. explains the significance of establishing the country’s own space week, “Ang space science, technology at mga applications nito ay may malaking papel sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay. Ang mga panibagong kaalaman na nakukuha natin mula sa space exploration, ang mga satellites at mga produkto at services na bunga nito ay nagdulot ng maraming benepisyo na inaasahan na nating lahat.

Ang deklarasyon ng Philippine Space Week at ang kalakip na annual celebration ay nagbibigay kahalagahan sa mga space capabilities na binubuo at pinapalakas natin sa ating bansa, kasama ang mga kontribusyon ng mga Pilipino sa lahat ng dako ng space science, technology, innovation, policy and cooperation.”

In December 2022, the Philippine Space Council (PSC) chaired by President Marcos, recommended the declaration of the Philippine Space Week coinciding with the enactment of the Philippine Space Act on 08 August 2019.

DG Marciano expressed appreciation for President Marcos’ support, “We are grateful to President Marcos for being a strong advocate of science, technology and innovation, and for highlighting in his 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA) the development of national space capabilities through satellites and their applications. PhilSA presented to the President, as Chair of the Philippine Space Council, the ongoing activities and plans that align with the President’s socio-economic agenda through value-added utilization of satellite images and space data for supporting food security, infrastructure monitoring, digital governance and transformation, and promoting high-value space industrial capabilities and human resources.”

PhilSA will promote the observance of the Philippine Space Week by identifying and conducting programs, projects, and activities that relate to SSTA.