The Marine Battalion Landing Team-9 of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) of the United States Marine Corps have engaged in a series of combined interoperability events in Palawan as part of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum 24.3 from May 15-17.

The information office of the 3rd MBde said in a statement that the exercise, held in Barangay Kamuning in Puerto Princesa City, is designed to enhance interoperability and coastal defense capabilities, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the Philippines and the United States.

The operation began with a combined convoy from the Brigade headquarters to Kamuning Beach, a large-scale movement that required coordinated deployment of military vehicles to demonstrate the capability of both forces in managing and securing vital supplies and troop movements overland.

This activity tested logistical and navigational skills, showcasing the units’ ability to operate seamlessly under dynamic conditions.

Following the convoy, a Small Unmanned Aerial System (SUAS) from the 3rd Marine Corps Intelligence Company of the Philippine Marine Corps was deployed for reconnaissance over Kamuning. This drone provided real-time intelligence and surveillance, enabling the Marines to gather critical information about the terrain and potential threats.

The integration of SUAS into the exercise highlighted the importance of advanced technology in modern coastal defense strategies, enhancing the situational awareness and decision-making capabilities of both forces.

Another key component of the exercise was the obstacle emplacement and occupational defense. Both marine units engaged in setting up barriers and defensive positions along the coast, simulating scenarios where they had to defend against hypothetical threats.

These exercises were crucial in teaching the Marines how to establish and maintain defensive perimeters, ensuring the security of strategic coastal areas and demonstrating their preparedness for real-world defense situations.

In addition to combat drills, the exercise also focused on logistical support, specifically the use of water purification systems. Given the challenges of ensuring a clean water supply in remote coastal areas, the deployment and operation of these systems were essential.

The marines successfully demonstrated their ability to provide potable water, highlighting their preparedness for sustained operations in austere environments and ensuring that both units could support each other effectively in prolonged missions.

As the exercise progresses, both marine units remain committed to maintaining high standards of safety and operational excellence.

The Mobile Archipelagic Coastal Defense Exercise not only reinforces the strategic defense of Palawan’s coastal areas but also solidifies the cooperative framework between the Philippines and the United States in ensuring regional security and stability.