Several attempts were made by Chinese coast guard ships and militia vessels to obstruct the Philippine resupply boats delivering fresh provisions today to the military personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal, but they were unsuccessful.

A statement released on August 22 by the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) and the National Security Council (NSC) announced the successful completion of the follow-on rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57), achieved through collaborative efforts between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).”

Despite attempts to disrupt the resupply operation, the Philippine supply vessels Unaizah Mae 1 and Unaizah Mae 2, along with PCG vessels BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan, reached BRP Sierra Madre, completing their mission.

The statement also mentioned that they received assistance from standby Philippine Navy ships.

“Routine missions to Philippine outposts on various features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will continue on a regular basis,” the task force and the NSC said.

They said the missions are part of the Philippine government’s legitimate exercise of its administrative functions over the WPS, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 2016 Arbitral Award, and domestic laws.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, meanwhile, commended the resolute commitment exhibited by the armed forces and coast guard personnel, stating that the country is grateful for their dedication to their responsibilities and for confronting the daily hazards to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction across the vast expanse of the WPS.

Unaizah Mae 1 and Unaizah Mae 2 were en route to Ayungin Shoal on August 5 when Chinese coast guard ships and militia vessels attempted to ram them. Later, these vessels sprayed them with water in an effort to prevent the transportation of food provisions and other essentials to BRP Sierra Madre.