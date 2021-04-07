Philippine Navy continues patrols in WPS amidst China presence

The Western Command (WESCOM) said it is continuing its maritime patrol activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) despite the presence of numerous Chinese vessels in the area.

Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez, WESCOM commander, said Tuesday there are currently two naval vessels conducting patrol in WPS.

“Obligasyon namin mag-patrol doon [lalo na ngayon],” Enriquez said.

Based on data from the land based and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance flight sightings released April 6, high number of Chinese vessels spotted were on March 26 in Julian Felipe Reef, Kennan (Chigua) Reef, Pag Asa Island and Cays, Patag and Panata Shoal; 200 from Kennan (Chigua) Reef, Julian Felipe, Pag Asa, Lawak, Patag and Panatag Shoal on March 29.

The data stated that around 239 vessels were also sighted on March 30 and 177 on April 3.

The data were obtained from March 26 to April 4 when WESCOM conducted four aerial reconnaissance missions.

“Chinese vessels pa lang ‘yan wala pa ang iba [na nandoon]. Maliit ang threat assessment namin sa Julian Felipe, wala ngang Palaweño doon karamihan taga ibang lugar,” Enriquez said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts