June 09, 2021

Philippine long-tailed macaque seized from Puerto Princesa resident

By Palawan News | June 9, 2021 at 10:00 am

Philippine Long-tailed Macaque or Philippine Monkey (𝘔𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘤𝘢 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴). | Photo by PCSDS

A male Philippine long-tailed macaque was seized by the enforcement team of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) from a resident of New Market Road in Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City last Friday, June 4.

A post by the PCSDS on Tuesday, June 7, said the Philippine long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis philippinesis) was seized based on a tip off by a concerned citizen who saw it tied to a tree inside the premises of the residence of a certain Alexander Buhain.

The monkey is turned over to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC). | Photo by PCSDS

On the same day, the PCSDS enforcement team confiscated the monkey from Buhain and brought it to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for its rehabilitation.

The PCSDS said the Philippine long-tailed macaque or Philippine monkey is an endangered species under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

