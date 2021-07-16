PhilHealth extends dialysis coverage to 144 sessions

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has increased the number of dialysis sessions covered from 90 to 144 for this year.

The extra coverage from the 91st to 144th sessions should be solely for outpatient hemodialysis, according to PhilHealth Circular 2021-0009, which went into effect on July 2.

The patients who can avail are those enrolled in the PhilHealth Dialysis Database, the PhilHealth said.

“The state health insurer assured those who have already been dialyzed beyond the 90 sessions prior to the implementation of this extension and have paid their sessions in full may directly file their claims with PhilHealth to get a refund,” said in a statement sent to local media on Wednesday, July 14.

Patients can avail of coverage amounting to P374,400 this year for their treatment.

Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5 (CKD 5) will be permitted to participate in a maximum of 144 sessions in 2021, depending on their attending physician’s prescription.

The expanded package is also accessible to eligible dependents of the member.

Patients who use peritoneal dialysis instead of hemodialysis are also eligible for financial assistance of P270,000 per year from PhilHealth.

The state health insurance is also offering a P600,000 package for renal patients who are eligible for its Z benefits for kidney transplantation, according to the statement.

