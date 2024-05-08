Filipino and American soldiers conducted a joint maritime exercise in Laoag City on Wednesday, May 8 simulating a val attack.

The exercise, which is part of the Balikatan Exercise 39-2024. involved a scenario of attacking and sinking a mock target at sea in a display of deterrence capability.

The AFP described the said exercise as a strategic military operation using integrated land, sea, and air platforms to simultaneously sense and strike against simulated targets at sea with the aim of strengthening maritime security capabilities and proficiency in naval interdiction and deterrence operations.

The participating units and assets from the AFP included the Philippine Navy’s BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and the Philippine Air Force’s 7th Tactical Fighter Squadron, which flew the FA-50, SSM-700K C-Star anti-ship missiles and a fast attack interdiction craft armed with Spike missiles, to target the decommissioned BRP Lake Caliraya, located some 15 kilometers off the shores of Laoag.

The US Armed Forces on the other hand flew F-16 Fighting Falcons from the U.S. Air Force’s 13th Fighter Squadron together with Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron, Marine Air Control Squadron-4, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment operating a TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar; Marine Air Control Group 38; 16th Special Operations Squadron, 27th Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command, flying the AC-130J Ghostrider, and U.S. Navy VP-10 flying the P-8A Poseidon.

During the exercise, different units launched missiles to hit and sink BRP Caliraya.

U.S. Marine Col. Douglas Krugman, U.S. director for combined coordination center said the activity was conducted to determine and strengthen the capability of units involved and “increasing interoperability to sense and shoot targets from a variety of Philippine, U.S. and Australian land, sea and air platforms.”

Philippine Exercise Director Major General Marvin Licudine on the otherhand lauded the participating units for their strengthened ability to respond to maritime threats effectively.

“The success of this large-scale exercise demonstrates the combined capabilities of our forces in simulated maritime strike scenarios, reinforcing the solidarity of the Philippines-United States alliance. It sends a clear message of deterrence in the region, promoting peace and stability in our waters,” he said.