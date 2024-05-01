The scenario involves Filipino and American troops staging an operation involving paratroopers to retake the airport in San Vicente that had fallen into the hands of the enemy.

Twenty select paratroopers from the two armed services performed a “free fall” jump from a U.S. C-130 aircraft as part of an insertion operation before an envisioned offensive drive.

The military drill was part of Balikatan Exercise 39-2024, staged at Long Beach in Barangay New Aguatya, San Vicente, on Tuesday, April 30.

Western Command (Wescom) spokesperson Captain Ariel Joseph Coloma said the troops gained significant lessons in interoperability and joint special operations.

“Our scenario here is that San Vicente Airport was taken by the enemy so in order to retake that position, we insert troops through free fall which is one way of inserting our troops very discretely which is important,” Coloma explained.

“In actual operations we do this at night and use only a small group of special forces for a lesser foot print to be undetected by the enemy,” he added.

Furthermore, Coloma said once they have landed, they will secure the location in preparation for a bigger contingent of troops to enter and retake the location.

Meanwhile, New Agutaya Punong Barangay Alex Baaco expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for making his barangay as one of the hosts of this year’s exercise.

Baaco said the event ensures strength the long longstanding partnership and cooperation between our nations.

“Your presence here not only fosters camaraderie but also promotes peace, security, and stability in our region,” he said.