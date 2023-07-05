Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23, a biannual joint military exercise between the Philippines and the United States, is set to commence in the country from July 6-21.

The Information Office of the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement Wednesday that MASA aims to bolster mutual defense capabilities, foster stronger relationships, and practice emerging aviation strategies.

Aligned with the Mutual Defense Treaty and Visiting Forces Agreement, the training events will encompass a wide range of interoperability exercises. These include live fire drills, bilateral air assaults and airfield seizures, joint forward arming and refueling operations, as well as other aviation support activities.

Doing the undertaking together, participating Philippine and U.S. forces seek to enhance cooperation and interoperability, reaffirming their commitment to each other as friends, partners, and allies.

“MASA 23 facilitates the collaborative development of aviation, ground, and logistics related capabilities. This exercise serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the U.S., strengthening our ties and enhancing capabilities between our nations,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward).

Aside from the training events, Philippine and U.S. forces will also engage in various subject matter expertise exchanges encompassing diverse military activities.

These will cover areas such as expeditionary refueling, aerial casualty evacuation, water purification, health services, close air support, aviation safety, and more. Such collaborative initiatives foster lifelong friendships and connections among service members from both nations, further solidifying the partnership and contributing to regional peace and stability.

“By sharing knowledge and skills in air operations, live-fire events, and dozens of other training evolutions, we deepen our partnership and contribute to regional peace and stability, promoting a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Brodie said.