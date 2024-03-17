A total of 5,596 individuals achieved a historic milestone at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, gaining the Guinness World Record for the “largest human lung formation” as part of commemorating World Tuberculosis Day.

The Department of Health (DOH) said it wasn’t just about breaking a Guinness record but also aimed to advocate for the elimination of the stigma linked with tuberculosis and to increase worldwide awareness of the disease.

DOH spearheaded the event, in collaboration with development partners including the United States Agency for International Development’s TBIHSS project, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Philippines Business for Social Progress (PBSP), and Stop TB Partnerships.

Participants in the formation comprised health advocates and representatives from diverse sectors.

The event’s theme was “Tuloy ang Bayanihan, TB ay Tuldukan.”

“Hindi madali mag-attempt ng world record. Napaka istrikto ng rules at hindi natin ito magagawa kung hindi tayo magtutulong tulong at magbayanihan. Ganoon din sana ang mangyari para matuldukan natin ang TB,” said DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in his speech.

“Ito ay para sa World TB Day—iniisip natin ang isang sakit na nandyan pa at ngayon pilit nating tutuldukan at tatapusin,” he added.

Guinness World Record official adjudicator Jacob Yip presented the record title to Herbosa, other DOH officials, and those who attended.

Previously, India held the title with 5,003 participants, collectively forming the largest human lung.