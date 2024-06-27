The official launch of the Palawan Chapter of the Philippine Guidance Counseling Association (PGCA) took place during a successful general assembly held at the IMC Function Hall of Palawan State University on June 24.

The event convened a diverse assembly of guidance counselors, mental health advocates, educators, and student affairs professionals from different schools and universities throughout the province.

Central to the assembly was the reestablishment of the Palawan Chapter, marked by the introduction of its elected officers and discussions on forthcoming initiatives. Key among these is the PGCA National Mid-year Conference scheduled for October 17-18, 2024, set to convene in the city and expected to draw participants from all corners of the Philippines.

At the heart of the ceremony, newly elected President Lucia Fresnillo, alongside chapter adviser and founder Dr. Karen Rendeza, were sworn into their roles by Christopher Hernandez, national president of PGCA.

In his address, Hernandez embraced the chapter’s revival, emphasizing its crucial role in advancing professional counseling services and championing mental health advocacy within Palawan.

Accepting the mantle of leadership, Fresnillo pledged collaboration with the national board to fortify the profession’s standing and enhance service delivery throughout the province. The event underscored a pivotal moment for Palawan’s counseling community, aiming to unify counselors, psychometricians, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to forge a robust network and propel the field forward.

The launch of the PGCA Palawan Chapter marks a milestone toward strengthening mental health support systems and professional standards across the province, promising a brighter future for counseling services in Palawan.