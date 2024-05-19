Palawan is set to plant one million mangrove seedlings during the 2nd Synchronized Pista ng Kalikasan, as part of the 30th Pista ng Kalikasan celebration integrated into the Baragatan Festival 2024.

This event coincides with the 122nd anniversary of Palawan’s civil government establishment.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the activity will be held simultaneously across 23 municipalities on June 5, with each municipality aiming to plant approximately 44,000 seedlings.

The tree planting sites have been identified through the Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office’s (PG-ENRO) Forest Land Use Restoration Network (FLRN), which highlights high-priority areas for restoration initiatives.

This year’s theme, “Kapit Kamay sa Pagpapanumbalik ng Luntiang Kapaligiran, Hakbang Para sa Inang Kalikasan,” underscores the collaborative effort led by PG-ENRO in partnership with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), local mining companies, and the local governments of the 23 municipalities and barangays.