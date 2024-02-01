The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) have collaborated to develop economic zones, including the first-ever mega ecozone in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, marking a significant initiative in the country.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by PEZA Direactor General Tereso Panga and BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. is a co-development and revenue sharing scheme, according to a news release.

BuCor will prepare the documentary requirements for the issuance of a presidential proclamation for the establishment and development of economic zones.

It shall determine and provide an inventory of idle BuCor lands that are viable for development of economic zones such as agro-forestry ecozones, defense industrial complex and mineral processing ecozones.

PEZA will facilitate the registration of identified and proposed lands under BuCor.

Catapang said the agency has more than 32,000 hectares of available land for possible ecozone development.

Of the total, 25,000 hectares are in Iwahig, Palawan; 7,000 hectares in Sablayan, Mindoro; and 300 hectares at the New Bilibid Prison compound in Muntinlupa.

“They will help us identify what industries can be put up there, let’s say solar [energy] or wind, or food security,” Catapang said.

In terms of hiring workers, Catapang said persons deprived of their liberty will be prioritized.

Panga urged investors to locate in the mega ecozone project, which will be located in Palawan.

“The mega ecozone is ideal for hosting various sectors and entire supply chains, particularly those focused on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability,” he said.

“Emerging industries like electric vehicle production, advanced manufacturing, green ores processing, nano tech, knowledge-based and Artificial Intelligence-driven industries, medical-related industries, and blue industries will find a conducive environment within this eco-industrial township, allowing us to promote clean and green production and integrate industry 4.0 technologies across supply chains,” he added. (PNA)