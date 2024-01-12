The Public Employment Service Office (PESO) orchestrated a local recruitment activity on Thursday, January 11, at the provincial capitol, catering to the job-seeking needs of more than 20 Palaweños.

Teaming up with Four Points by Sheraton Palawan, the PESO facilitated job opportunities across various departments, including front office/spa and recreation, loss prevention, culinary, housekeeping, sales and marketing, food and beverage, and information technology.

Among the applicants, nine successfully qualified and are set to undergo the next selection process for employment with the mentioned company.

The continuous conduct of LRAs and SRAs by the office aims to address the employment needs of Palaweños, bringing legitimate companies to the province that can offer quality employment opportunities, both locally and internationally.