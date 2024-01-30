The provincial government has facilitated the employment of a total of 292 individuals under the current administration through its Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

The PESO conducted employment facilitation, including special recruitment activities (SRAs), local recruitment activities (LRAs), extensive job fairs, and job matching referrals, in collaboration with various government offices, local companies, and national recruitment agencies.

According to provincial PESO data, 251 individuals found employment within and outside the province, with 41 women securing positions as domestic helpers (DH) in various countries.

The office organized nearly 10 separate SRAs and LRAs held in different parts of the province, particularly benefiting Palaweños residing in remote areas.

They also conducted regular career guidance sessions in schools, assisting 5,303 students in choosing suitable courses for their college education.

Looking ahead, Provincial PESO aims to intensify employment facilitation efforts in the coming year, striving to provide more Palaweños with decent job opportunities.

The office ensures continued protection for Palaweños seeking employment, especially those venturing abroad, by upholding their rights and safety throughout the process.