Tue. Dec 24th, 2019

Peryahan ng Bayan in Irawan robbed

Dec 24, 2019 Jayra Joyce Taboada

According to the police blotter report describing the incident, the two men held the establishment’s teller at knifepoint before fleeing from the scene.

A peryahang bayan in Barangay Irawan was robbed Sunday evening, suspects were still unidentified. Photo courtesy of Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2.

Two motorcycle-riding robbers hit a Peryahan ng Bayan outlet in Barangay Irawan on Sunday, carting off with a cellular phone and cash worth P800.

According to the police blotter report describing the incident, the two men held the establishment’s teller at knife-point before fleeing from the scene.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2 chief P/Maj. Edgar Salazar reminded business establishments in poorly lighted areas to be vigilant especially during this season as it is when most unscrupulous individuals would strike.

“Sa mga business establishments, kailangan nilang mag-ingat pa dahil magpa-pasko at magba-bagong taon, may mga masasamang loob na gumagawa ng paraan para makapag-dilehensya, mag-doble ingat ang lahat,” he said.

 

Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Jayra Joyce Taboada

Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Culion, a compelling art film and historical narrative

Dec 24, 2019 Palawan News

Gifts for everyone at the SM Store

Dec 24, 2019 Palawan News

Naval reserve force ready to handle ROTC in public schools in Palawan

Dec 24, 2019 Aira Genesa Magdayao