Peryahan ng Bayan in Irawan robbed

A peryahang bayan in Barangay Irawan was robbed Sunday evening, suspects were still unidentified. Photo courtesy of Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2.

According to the police blotter report describing the incident, the two men held the establishment’s teller at knifepoint before fleeing from the scene.

Two motorcycle-riding robbers hit a Peryahan ng Bayan outlet in Barangay Irawan on Sunday, carting off with a cellular phone and cash worth P800.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2 chief P/Maj. Edgar Salazar reminded business establishments in poorly lighted areas to be vigilant especially during this season as it is when most unscrupulous individuals would strike.

“Sa mga business establishments, kailangan nilang mag-ingat pa dahil magpa-pasko at magba-bagong taon, may mga masasamang loob na gumagawa ng paraan para makapag-dilehensya, mag-doble ingat ang lahat,” he said.

