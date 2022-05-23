The Provincial Economic Enterprise and Development Office (PEEDO) is now accepting applications from individuals and traders who are interested in participating in the “Barakalan sa Baragatan” from June 10 to June 30.

“Barakalan”, a Cuyonon term that refers to a “market fair” where numerous goods and products are offered, is an anticipated centerpiece of the Baragatan Festival 2022, which will commemorate the 124th anniversary of Palawan’s civil government.

In a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) over the weekend, the PEEDO said interested applicants may submit the following requirements to its office at the Capitol:

Accomplished and signed application form w/ 2×2 picture

Signed terms and conditions for participation

Product information sheets with product shot/s

Photocopy of BIR Form 0605

Official receipt or cash/sales invoice

Registration from FDA, DTI/SEC/CDA, BPLO/Mayor’s Permit, BIR

Application fee (full payment, one-time payment only)

Vaccination cards of two assigned salespersons

For additional details, interested applicants may get in touch with Josephine Nollan (PEEDO) at 0966-637-4447 and Bethel Wyeth Asag (PCDO) at 0977-652-9798.