To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the provincial government’s Village Electrification Program (VEP) in the town of Kalayaan, the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO) visited Pag-asa Island on Wednesday, June 7.

PEEDO Officer-in-Charge, Engr. John Gil Ynzon, and his team inspected the VEP and engaged in a dialogue with the residents to address their concerns.

The VEP was inaugurated in June 2021 and consists of four transformers, including three 37.5 kVA distribution transformers and one 25 kVA distribution transformer.

Currently, the program has successfully connected fifty (50) households, thirty-five (35) public buildings and facilities, and five (5) industrial facilities.

Furthermore, Engr. Ynzon reassured the residents that the PEEDO will deploy personnel to Kalayaan to restore full-day service for the VEP. The program’s operating hours were recently reduced to only sixteen (16) hours per day after two years of continuous service.

About Post Author