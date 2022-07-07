The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Wednesday launched the Listo Palaweño mobile application that can be used by netizens for reporting incidents and other emergency situations in different municipalities of Palawan.

PDRRMO head Jeremias Alili said Listo was developed for disaster prevention and preparedness information for Palaweños and tourists as part of the paradigms being implemented by the PDRRMO from which an online platform will be established in order to pay new avenues for disaster education and information.



Through the app, users can now access information for preparedness as various infographic instructions as well as directories of emergency facilities of every municipality with location maps, which are readily available.

Other features of the app include incident and situational reporting, disaster and emergency notification, weather monitoring,

- Advertisement -

The app is now available only for Android devices while PDRRMO is still working out for its availability to iOS.

Alili also said the app is just a jumpstart in traversing online highways as more modifications and improvements with technological advancements will be added soon.

“This is just the first phase. The next phase is yung ating mga early warning devices installed in vulnerable areas ng ating province will be linked to the application. Every time that it gives warning, magbibigay din ng notification sa inyong app,” Alili said.

“For us to know where is the specific area na mayroong incident ng malakas na pag-ulan, pagtaas ng temperature, paglakas ng daloy ng tubig sa ilog, yung mga yun will be covered in this application,” he added.

He further explained that the app is still being developed with more features to be incorporated

“We also want to incorporate yung data ng families na nakatira sa high risk areas, ipapasok din yan dito sa application, including yung data ng Bureau of Fisheries, ng agriculture, kung ilang ang posibleng mabaha, kung ilang bangka meron sa isang barangay, ilang tindahan, livelihood and so on, we will put that sa application so that when hazard like typhoon comes, papunta pa lang si typhoon, we already have measured how much it will cost us, how much will be the possible damage using this application, and we can saturate yung preparation na pwede nating gawin, mapaghahandaan natin through the PSWDO, so that pagdating niya, we have a very accurate response,” he explained.

“This application is our way of riding the wave of technology, we are encouraging all to download this app, hindi lang para sa mga Palaweño kundi maging ang mga turista na pumupunta sa atin para sa kanilang kaligtasan”, he added. (with reports from Genn Magdayao)