A seminar for civil society organizations was hosted on Thursday by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in order to forge stronger ties with them about resilience in the face of disasters and calamities.

The forum, according to PDRRMO Chief Jerry Alili, intends to give civil society organizations insight into the fundamental causes of susceptibility to risks and the characteristics of those dangers. It aids in locating and mapping local capacities to address these concerns.

“Ilan sa targets natin ay ma-improve ang access at understanding sa DRR-related statistics; mag-implement ng risk-centered national, sub-national and sectoral policies; i-increase ang structural integrity ng mga infrastructure; at mag-conduct ng mga research para sa reliable and timely information management,” Alili said.

Alili said the forum is part of the provincial government’s celebration of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) under the leadership of Governor Dennis Socrates.

The PDRRMO is set to do another DRRM conference on July 28-29, which is expected to be attended by municipal DRRMOs, local government units, and other agencies.