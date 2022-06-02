The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) has emphasized the significance of saving, having financial goals, and its function as a deposit insurer and statutory receiver during a financial literacy seminar at the Capitol.

Jose Villaret Jr., vice president of the Corporate Affairs Group of the PDIC, said their financial literacy activity in partnership with the Provincial Information Office (PIO) of the provincial government of Palawan is called “Be A Wise Saver Campaign”.

With savings, he stated people have less anxieties when there are crises.

“Alam mo nitong pandemya, we really saw that the people who are best prepared during this time of uncertainty are the ones who were able to save something,” Villaret said.

“Yung Be A Wise Saver Campaign nais nating paigtingin pa kasi ito yung nakita naming isang daan para maging handa tayo. ‘Di natin ginugusto na magkaroon ulit ng krisis o pandemya pero at least alam natin na hindi tayo walang idea, na meron talagang paraan. Ito ay isang campaign para maging wais at maging handa sa ganitong mga pagkakataon,” he added.

Gerardo Franco, information officer of the Institution Relations Department (IRD), also discussed the “7 Habits of a Wise Saver” that can help people bounce back from financial crisis.

These habits, according to him, serve as a reminder for people to know their banks, be aware of their banks’ products, learn their banks’ services and fees, keep their bank records safe and up-to-date, conduct transactions only within their banks, be informed about the PDIC deposit insurance, and avoid being scammed.

The financial literacy program was participated in by employees of the provincial government, students, and others who work in the private sector in Puerto Princesa City.

They arrived in the city on June 1 and were met by Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.