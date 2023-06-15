A 29-year-old female suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan on Wednesday, June 14, in an alleged drug den at Purok Señorita, in the Quito area, Barangay Bagong Silang.

The suspect, identified as Cris Garbo Dayap, was apprehended while two of her cohorts, identified as Jose Mari Nava, also known as Ranran, and Christian Salazar, alias Dodoy, managed to escape and are currently at large. The buy-bust happened around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities seized various pieces of drug-related evidence including one sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The confiscated substance weighed one gram and has an estimated street value of P8,000.

One medium-sized HSTP sachet containing five grams of suspected shabu, valued at P 35,000, was also confiscated along with three plastic sachets with traces of white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, and other assorted drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized by authorities.

The suspects will face multiple charges under Section 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.