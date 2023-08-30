The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, along with representatives of different government and public organizations dedicated to environmental conservation in Palawan, attended a training-workshop organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Fish Right program on August 21-23.

The workshop consisted of using the features of Google Earth Engine, integrating it with the PCSD’s existing software in order to use satellite imagery in their conservation efforts.

The readings from the Google Earth Engine are particularly useful in mapping the Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN) zones in province, along with delineating marine and terrestrial areas, and assessing the changes in marine habitat and land cover across a period of time.

Jovic Fabello, spokesperson of the implementing body PCSD Staff, noted that the time-series change assessment was helpful, especially in mapping out hard-to-reach areas in real-time, such as coastal shores.

“Bale pagsasama-samahin mo yung mga data image captures for that day, the next day, at mga susunod na araw, at pagka in-analyze mo na iyon sa remote sensing makikita mo kung may nagbago ba dito sa remote area, may nagbago ba dito sa coral area, sa mangrove area,” said Fabello.

“Based din ito sa color code, yung resonance ng color, pati yung mga calculations na ginagawa. Malalaman mo kung ano ang nagbago- nabawasan ba siya or may dumaan ba na bagyo kaya siya ganoon? Or ang nangyari ba is human activity, anthropological,” he added.

Fabello further explained that the software for Google Earth Engine can be overlapped with the use of Google Maps and is readily available to the public, but there is still a need for proper training in how to read and analyze the data given.

“Kailangan itong pag-aralan, hindi ito DIY or do it yourself o makikita sa YouTube na matututunan agad,” Fabello explained.

The programs that were explored in the training-workshop was a series of features connected to Google Earth Engine, using the satellite imagery to monitor the coasts using basic remote-sensing theories, then to do it for processing, calibration, validation, and time-series change assessment.

When asked as to what the PCSD would primarily use the engine for, Fabello explained that it would be used to catch illegal activities in hard-to-monitor areas.

“Maganda ito para sa ating mga hotspot. Ito yung mga areas na alam natin on the ground, pero dito nangyayari yung mga illegal activities na madalas nating nababalitaan dito sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Lalo na kapag coastal and marine areas, yan ang mga lugar na mahirap patrolan at di maabot basta-basta. By using the Google Earth Engine, mas madali nating madedetect ang mga ito,” Fabello said.

The USAID Fish Right program, in close partnership with the University of Rhode Island organized the event. Notable people from their program included David Lagomasino from the Department of Coastal Studies in East Carolina University; J.P. Walsh, Director of the Coastal Resources Center of the University of Rhode Island; and Nygiel B. Armada, Chief of Party of the USAID Fish Right Program.

The training-workshop was also attended by representatives from the Western Philippines University (WPU), University of the Philippines – Marine Science Institute, University of the Philippines – Department of Geodetic Engineering, University of the Philippines – Institute of Biology, De La Salle University, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), City Government of Puerto Princesa, Provincial Planning and Development Office, Philippine Space Agency, University of Rhode Island, and PATH Foundation Philippines, Inc.