Personnel of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) rescued an adult male pangolin and a juvenile spotted wood owl on Friday, March 29.

According to PCSDS, a concerned resident found the owl and gave it to them after suspecting that it had fallen in Mendoza Park. The PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Team then brought the bird to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for proper disposition.

In Aborlan town, PCSDS also saved an adult male pangolin in Barangay Cabigaan on the same date.

Sheila Velosca, a resident of the mentioned barangay, discovered the pangolin and requested assistance from the PCSDS to capture the animal.

The animals are set to be released back into their natural habitat after assessments and upon the recommendation of PWRCC’s resident veterinarian.

The pangolin is listed as “critically endangered,” while the spotted wood owl falls under the “endangered” category according to PCSD Resolution No. 23-967.