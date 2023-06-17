In an effort to enhance the protection and conservation of pangolins and other threatened wildlife species, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), specifically the District Management Division (DMD)-North, took part in a special meeting to establish a Local Pangolin Conservation Area (LPCA) in Brgy. Teneguiban, El Nido on May 29.

Led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the project aims to foster community engagement and mobilization for wildlife protection and conservation in El Nido.

The establishment of the LPCA will specifically focus on conserving pangolins, a highly threatened and critically endangered species that is prone to exploitation.

The meeting brought together representatives from PCSDS, ZSL, officials from Bgy. Teneguiban, and representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

The collaborative effort aimed to discuss strategies and plans for the effective establishment and management of the LPCA.

The establishment of the LPCA in Bgy. Teneguiban will serve as a dedicated area for pangolin conservation. The initiative is expected to mitigate threats to their habitat, such as habitat loss and illegal trade, and provide opportunities for research, education, and community engagement in wildlife protection.