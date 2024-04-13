The personnel of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff District Management Division-Calamian, along with operatives of the PNP Maritime in Coron, released a hawksbill turtle back into the sea at Bali Beach in Barangay Tagumpay, Coron, on Thursday, April 11.

The marine turtle was turned over to the PNP Maritime by a resident of Brgy. Lajalla, who found it in the area on the same day.

The maritime police then coordinated with the PCSDS DMD-Calamian for the proper disposition of the turtle.

Bali Beach is renowned for its pristine shores and rich marine life, making it a suitable area for the turtle to be returned to its natural habitat.

Hawksbill turtles are classified as “critically endangered” under PCSD Resolution No. 23-967 and are known to play a vital role in maintaining the health of coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

The PCSD emphasized that their conservation is crucial for safeguarding the biodiversity of Palawan’s coastal waters.

