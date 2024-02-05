The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) is participating in the Green Justice Zone (GJZ) Annual Workshop and Financial Planning for CY 2024-2025.

During the workshop, the PCSDS Legal Services Section focused on revisiting issues within the city’s Justice Zone.

The emphasis was on developing collaborative solutions through enhanced coordination, communication, and cooperation among stakeholders.

Thematic-based activities emerged from the streamlined issues discussed, fostering participants’ collaborative and leadership skills.

The workshop concluded with the awarding of ICT equipment courtesy of GO JUST II, European Union, further boosting the city’s commitment to sustainable development.

Meanwhile, PCSDS continues its active involvement in the collective pursuit of environmental justice within the Green Justice Zone.

As they take part in the Justice Sector Coordinating Council’s (JSCC) initiative, PCSD aims to intensify coordination among the pillars of the criminal justice system, particularly in the adjudication process for environment-related cases.

In a recent GJZ meeting attended by the PCSDS Legal Services Section on February 3, representatives from the judiciary, DOJ, DILG, and other stakeholders discussed the implementation of sustainable initiatives fostering environmental justice in Puerto Princesa City.

The meeting highlighted the upcoming consultative meeting with the City Parole and Probation Officer, aiming to reinforce environmental initiatives and coordinate efforts among justice system pillars.

Declared as the JSCC’s first Green Justice Zone in the Philippines, this project signifies Puerto Princesa City’s commitment to environmental stewardship and ensuring justice in environmental matters.