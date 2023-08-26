The enforcement operation recently conducted by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has uncovered evidence of trees being illegally cut and cleared in a one-hectare area in Sitio Pulang Lupa.

The PCSDS reported on its social media that its enforcement team conducted an operation on Thursday, August 24, catching loggers in the act of illegally cutting trees. According to their findings, nearly a hundred trees were felled in Sitio Pulang Lupa, including Ipil and Apitong.

Both Ipil and Apitong trees are listed in PCSD Resolution No. 15-521 as “threatened” species found in Palawan. According to Republic Act (RA) 9147, known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, activities that result in the destruction of habitats of wildlife species are also prohibited. Illegal logging can lead to habitat destruction, impacting various wildlife species.

The PCSD also issued a reminder to the public about RA 9175, also known as the Chainsaw Act of 2002, which prohibits the ownership and utilization of chainsaws without a valid permit. The PCSD emphasized that employing such equipment on endangered species constitutes an unlawful act.

The Act regulates the possession, sale, distribution, and use of chainsaws to address issues related to illegal logging, deforestation, and environmental degradation caused by unregulated chainsaw activities.

Mariing pinaalalahan ang lahat ng mga chainsaw operators at iba pang nagnanais na magmay-ari ng chainsaw na dumaan sa tama at legal na proseso upang mairehistro ang inyong mga chainsaw units at mabigyan ng kaukulang mga permits ayon sa layunin ng inyong pagmamay-ari sa mga ito,” the PCSDS said.

The PCSDS said it will conduct further investigation into those involved in the illegal act and reminds chainsaw operators to register their equipment through the proper channels to obtain their legal permits.

The PCSDS is an organization that is responsible for overseeing and implementing policies and programs of the policy-making body Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) related to sustainable development and environmental conservation in the province.