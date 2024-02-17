The province’s sustainable development office donated six boxes of fish to various foster homes and rehabilitation centers in Puerto Princesa City on February 11.

The beneficiaries include Bahay ni Nanay Maddalena Starace in Barangay Sicsican, Bahay Pag-Asa Youth Development Center in Brgy. Irawan, and the Lualhati Women Center of Palawan.

The donated fish, comprising around 600 pieces of red coral grouper (suno) and brown marbled grouper (lapu-lapu baboy), were confiscated at the Puerto Princesa City International Airport in accordance with Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Administrative Order No. 5.

PCSD Administrative Order No. 5 outlines the Guidelines for the Regulation and Monitoring of Catching, Culture, Trade, Transport, and Export of Reef-Fish-for-Food in Palawan.

The order permits the seizure of these fish species during the closed season. Confiscated Reef-Fish-for-Food (RFFs) are then documented and cleared for distribution by the PCSDS Evidence Custodian, after which they are donated to rehabilitation centers and foster homes in Puerto Princesa.

In a statement, the PCSD Staff stressed that the initiative not only supports the enforcement of regulations but also contributes to the well-being of those in need within the community, aligning with the council’s mission for sustainable development in Palawan.